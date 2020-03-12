Ilya Antonov's home club wins Armenian football cup semi-finals

Estonian national team footballer Ilya Antonov's home club, Ararat-Armenia, defeated rivals Gandzasar in the semi-finals of that country's national football tournament, 1:0, ERR's sports portal reports.

Ararat took the lead after 54 minutes when Nigerian player Louis Ogana scored, which remained the only goal of the game. Antonov started the game on the bench and stayed there until the end of the match, Soccernet.ee reports.

The semi-finals second leg is to take place on March 22. If they win, Ararat will face another Armenian top league club in the finals. Clubs Urartu and Noah will face each other in the second semifinal.

Ararat Armenia currently lie top of the league.

