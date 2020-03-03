Estonia in UEFA Nations League draw Tuesday evening

The draw for the football UEFA Nations League competition takes place this evening, with the Estonian team in the pot.

The competition starts in autumn, and hosts 55 men's teams, playing a total of 162 games. It is a biennial competition which largely replaces the FIFA international friendly matches, and also offers a route to World Cup qualification for 2022.

Teams for the draw are seeded, with three leagues, A, B and C containing four pots whose teams cannot be drawn against each other, and an additional D league.

Estonia in League C, ranked 41st out of 55

The leagues are based on rankings, with Estonia's 41st place out of 55 putting it in the C league.

Estonia is in pot three with Slovenia, Lithuania and Luxembourg, meaning it cannot be drawn against those nations, and will instead get one apiece of pots one, two and four, which are:

Pot 1: Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Georgia.

Pot 2: Northern Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Cyprus.

Pot 4: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova.

Distance has also been taken into account in the pot allocations to avoid long journeys for teams playing each other.

Distance has also been taken into account in the pot allocations to avoid long journeys for teams playing each other.

The winners of the C League sub-groups will qualify for B league next season, with the bottom-placed team in each sub-group playing off in March 2022 to see who gets relegated to the D League, currently made up of Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Malta and San Marino.

Matches take place in autumn

The provisional Nations League calendar sees round one played on September 3-5, round two starts the day after that, with the third to fifth rounds taking place in October, and round six in mid-November.

The overall winner of the Nations League will be announced in June 2021, from among each of the A League's four sub-groups.

Additionally, the top two winners of the sub-groups who did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup Finals or play-offs to that point, will also be added in to the playoffs in March 2022.

League A includes Portugal, England, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Germany and Croatia.

Russia, Wales, Scotland, the Czech Republic, Finland, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Hungary and Romania are among the teams in League B.

Live-linked by ERR sports portal

The draw is to be attended by an Estonian delegation including head of the Estonian FA Aivar Pohlak and team manager Karel Voolaid.

Estonia missed out on qualifying for the 2020 European Championships finals, hosted across a dozen European cities in summer, after finishing bottom of Group C in qualifying.

Readers with Estonian can check out the live link ERR's sports portal is carrying at 7 p.m. Estonian time, with the draw taking place in Amsterdam, here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!