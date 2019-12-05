Estonian footballers across Europe have mixed success

Estonia's footballers have had a busy few days, ERR's sports portal reports, with veteran international players and youngsters alike scoring goals, getting substituted or in some cases sent off, in some of the major European leagues, their youth equivalents, and some of the more minor ones too.

Italy

Ex-Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan was in action on Monday for Cagliari Calcio in Italy, beating Sampdoria 4:3 to remain in fourth place in Serie A behind Inter, Juventus and Lazio. The result was something of a comeback, as Cagliari were trailing 1-0 at halftime and were 3-1 down until the 75th minute, when a goal, followed by another two minutes later, drew them level. The winning goal came from Alberto Cerri in the sixth minute of stoppage time (which totalled 10 minutes) and Klavan, 34, from Viljandi, played a major role in the success, ERR says.

Also in Italy, youth players midfielder Georgi Tunjov (18) and attacker Oliver Jürgens (16) both scored goals. Jürgens scored for Hellas Verona Under-17s, though the team ultimately lost 2-1 to Atalanta. Tunjov scored a goal in the 77th minute for his team SPAL Primavera, in their 2-0 Under-19s game against Parma.

England

In England, goalkeeper Karl Hein (17) played in the 3-0 defeat of Arsenal Under-23s over Villareal (Spain) in the Premier League International Cup at Meadow Park last week. Arsenal Under-23s are in the same group as Dinamo Zagreb and Leicester City.

Scotland

Estonian full international cap, central defender Madis Vihmann, 24, who plays for St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League, saw his team lose 4-0 to Motherwell, and now lie bottom of the table. Vihmann is on loan from Flora.

Germany

Attacker Mattias Männilaan (18) and defender Markkus Seppik (18) got playing time in the German Bundesliga Under 19's league, when their team, Holstein Kiel Under-19s, team defeated Chemnitzer FC, 4-0. Seppik played 90 minutes and Männilaan, 57 minutes.

Norway

In Norway, the final Eliteserien regular season match took place last weekend. Defender and national team player Joonas Tamm (27) was in action for Lillestrom SK against Sarpsborg 08, the match finished 0-0.

Lillestrom finished bottom of the table at the end of the 30-round regular season, meaning they have to play-off against division one winners Start over two legs, on Saturday and next Wednesday.

SK Brann, who finished 9th in the league, have an Estonian player, defender Taijo Teniste (31) though he has missed the last few games, ERR's sports portal reports.

Poland

In Poland, national team left-back Ken Kallaste (31) scored on 90 minutes for GKS Tychy in their I liga clash away to Odra Opole.

Legnica Miedz picked up three points away to Głogów Chrobry, winning 2-0. The team has two Estonians on its books, striker Henrik Ojamaa (28) who played for most of the game, and national team defender Artur Pikk (26).

Legnica Miedz currently lie 5th in I Liga, and GKS Tychy 8th.

Slovenia

Midfielder Mattias Käit (21) played for Slovenian team Domzale in the Slovenian PrvaLiga, defeating NK Velenje Rudar 2-1. Estonian attacker Rauno Sappinen also played most of the match, taken off two minutes before full time. Domzale currently lies 10th in the league.

Bulgaria

In Bulgaria, Artjom Artjunin's SFC Veliko Tarnovo Etar lost twice, first to PFC Botev Plovdiv 2-0 at home and then to PFC Sofia Slavia at home, same scoreline. In the first game, defender Artjunin, 29 came on after 10 minutes, and in the second, he remained on the bench. Etar lies in tenth place in the 14-team First League.

Armenia

Finally, in Armenia's Premier League, Nikita Baranov (27) managed to get sent off (second yellow card) 70 minutes into Alashkert's 1-1 draw with Pyunik.

International midfielder Ilya Antonov's (26) Ararat-Armenia also drew at home with Urartu, though Antonov himself did not play. However, Anotonov contrinuted to his team's whopping 11-2 quarter cup final defeat of Junior Sevan, and played in the team's eventual semi-final 3-1 defeat to Gandzasar-2.