Estonia defeated 5-0 by Netherlands in final Euros qualifying game

Estonia lost 5-0 to the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening, in the final qualifying game for the 2020 European Championships, ERR's sports portal reports.

The result means Estonia finished the campaign bottom of Group C.

The hosts took the lead in the sixth minute with a Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) strike, with Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) getting a second quarter of an hour later from a Memphis Depay (Lyon) assist.

Three more Dutch goals followed in the second half, including a hat-trick by Wijnaldum on 66 minutes and 78 minutes, and a goal from Myron Boadu three minutes before the end of regular time.

Germany, who defeated Northern Ireland 6-1 on Tuesday, finished top of Group C on 21 points, with the Netherlands in second place on 19, followed by Northern Ireland (13), Belarus (4) and Estonia (1).

The scoreline was 4-0 to the Netherlands the last time the two teams met in Tallinn in September. Estonia's sole point in the eight qualifying games came from a 0-0- draw with Belarus in October.