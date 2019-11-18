Margus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts broke a two-game losing streak on Sunday, beating fellow AFC South team the Jacksonville Jaguars, 33-13, putting themselves back at the top of a very close division.

Jacksonville took an early lead with a First Quarter Touchdown, which was neutralized by the Colts, with their own Touchdown in the very next drive.

A 34-yard Field Goal by the hosts was the only score in the Second Quarter, and the Colts remained ahead for the rest of the game, scoring two unanswered Touchdowns in the Third Quarter to make it 24-7.

One more Touchdown for Indianapolis came in the Fourth Quarter, with Jacksonville managing a consolation trip to the end zone of their own (missing the Point After), making the final score 33-13.

Margus Hunt, 32, from Karksi-Nuia, is a Defensive Tackle and also plays on Special Teams. He recently gave a rare interview to ERR's sports portal.

The Colts are now top of the AFC South on 6-4, going into Week 12, but only have four days' turnaround to their next game, a key encounter on Thursday at the Houston Texans, who they only lead in the AFC South on net points. The game after that is also against divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans, at home at the Lucas Oil stadium. The Titans are only one win behind, and with Jacksonville only losing one more game than that, the division is the closest in the NFL.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!