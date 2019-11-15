ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Jüri Vips claims pole at Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix qualifying ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

ERR News, ERR
Jüri Vips.
Jüri Vips. Source: Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool
Estonian racing driver Jüri Vips has clinched pole position for qualifying at this weekend's FIA Formula Three Macau Grand Prix.

Vips, 19, from Tallinn, only officially joined the Red Bull Junior Team earlier this week, in time to race for the team at the prestigious race, held on the streets of Macau.

Vips put in a fastest lap time of 2.04.997, ERR's sports portal reports, also claiming fastest lap time in the morning free practice (2.06.569).

The qualifying race will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. Estonian time, with the main race following on Sunday.

Vips made his debut at the Macau race last year, racing for Motorpark Academy. In that event, he was penalised 40 seconds for passing under red flag conditions.

The Macau Grand Prix  is unique for being the only street racing event where both open wheeled cars and motorcycles compete. 2019 is its 66th running.

Red Bull has not commented on its plans for Vips after Macau. FIA Formula 3 is a feeder route for Formula One, the most prestigious motorsport category. It is in its inaugural season, following a merger between the former European Formula Three, and the GP3 Series.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri vipsestonian sportsport in estoniaestonian sports peoplemacau grand prix
