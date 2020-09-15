news

Jüri Vips makes Mugello podium, finishes seventh in feature race ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Jüri Vips.
Jüri Vips. Source: Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool
News

Estonian Formula 2 driver Jüri Vips (DAMS) finished the race at the Mugello circuit in Italy with his first-ever podium finish, coming in third in the sprint race. His seventh-place finish in the weekend's feature race gave him a total of 16 points for the round in Italy.

Vips was hit with an injunction for Saturday's feature race following the qualifying session on September 11, after being found to have impeded Swiss driver Louis Deletraz (Charouz), pushing Vips three places down to 10th grid position.

The races supported the main F1 Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday.

After 33 laps, the Estonian was able to claw back his seventh position, fighting through issues with his left front wheel. The round in Italy saw many cars leave the track, with one crash happening right in front of the Estonian F2 driver.

The sixth-place finish gave Vips six points, his first in the F2 series which he recently joined. Russian driver Nikita Mazepin (Hitech) finished first ahead of Luca Ghiotto (Hitech) and Louis Deletraz (Charouz).

Vips, who started Sunday's Grand Prix race second in grid position made third place, falling short of Christian Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) by 14.8 seconds and Louis Deletraz (Charouz) by just 0.5 seconds.

The Estonian driver gained a total of 16 points in Mugello, 10 coming from the Grand Prix and six from Saturday's feature race. Vips currently sits at 16th in the season rankings.

The F2 season will continue in Sochi, Russia, on September 25-27, followed by a month off, with two final rounds of the season to take place in Bahrain.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:02

Latvia, Lithuania race ahead in bid to attract Belarusian IT companies

15:36

President starts two-week official work term in Pärnu

15:27

Latvia reduces COVID-19 quarantine time to 10 days

14:55

Drivers involved in five separate deer road strikes in one night

14:24

Kaja Kallas on new political season: Many battles ahead

14:01

E-residency managing director steps down, moves to private sector

13:24

Strawberry growers still waiting for information on loss compensation

13:02

SEB sees 40 percent fall in loan grace periods issued since early summer

12:33

Minister recommends reconsidering Foreign Service Act

11:53

President: Russia is dangerous because it realizes time is running out

11:43

New draft regulation would make it easier to change gender Updated

11:27

Tartu bans city center heavy truck traffic

10:44

Health Board: 25 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:27

New ministry website outlines military development post-independence

09:49

Ministry submits bill aimed at boosting rural pharmacy service provision

09:48

President warns Belarusian leaders of potential Hague court hearings

09:22

Doctor: 50 per 100,000 people COVID-19 threshold is right on the line

08:53

Jüri Vips makes Mugello podium, finishes seventh in feature race

08:26

Tallinn city government drafts bill defining what constitutes a nightclub

14.09

President: Trust local governments to run life in their regions

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: