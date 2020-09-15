Jüri Vips makes Mugello podium, finishes seventh in feature race

Estonian Formula 2 driver Jüri Vips (DAMS) finished the race at the Mugello circuit in Italy with his first-ever podium finish, coming in third in the sprint race. His seventh-place finish in the weekend's feature race gave him a total of 16 points for the round in Italy.

Vips was hit with an injunction for Saturday's feature race following the qualifying session on September 11, after being found to have impeded Swiss driver Louis Deletraz (Charouz), pushing Vips three places down to 10th grid position.

The races supported the main F1 Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday.

After 33 laps, the Estonian was able to claw back his seventh position, fighting through issues with his left front wheel. The round in Italy saw many cars leave the track, with one crash happening right in front of the Estonian F2 driver.

The sixth-place finish gave Vips six points, his first in the F2 series which he recently joined. Russian driver Nikita Mazepin (Hitech) finished first ahead of Luca Ghiotto (Hitech) and Louis Deletraz (Charouz).

Vips, who started Sunday's Grand Prix race second in grid position made third place, falling short of Christian Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) by 14.8 seconds and Louis Deletraz (Charouz) by just 0.5 seconds.

The Estonian driver gained a total of 16 points in Mugello, 10 coming from the Grand Prix and six from Saturday's feature race. Vips currently sits at 16th in the season rankings.

The F2 season will continue in Sochi, Russia, on September 25-27, followed by a month off, with two final rounds of the season to take place in Bahrain.

