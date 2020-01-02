ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Jüri Vips third in sports portal's young driver rankings ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Jüri Vips.
Jüri Vips. Source: Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool
News

Estonian Formula Three driver Jüri Vips has risen two places on the Formula Scout portal rankings to third.

Formula Scout tracks drivers in single-seat "junior" formulae, in other words anything below Formula One.

Vips has performed well at Hitech, Formula Scout says, and reports that he has already been talked about as a serious contender for a 2020 Formula One seat, though a dip in form mid-season may have dampened this.

Vips' second place in the prestigious Macau Grand Prix in November marked a return to form, the piece said, and the Estonian, 19 years old, from Tallinn, looks set to go to Japan-based Super Formula, rather than follow a more well-trod route progression from Formula Three to Formula Two.

Vips' maneuver at the Formula Three event at Spa-Francorchamps was also selected as the best overtaking move of the season by the sport's official body.

Russian driver Robert Shwartzman tops the Formula Scout table, with Nyck de Vries (Netherlands) in second place.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri vipsestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sportspeople
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:09

Gallery: Annual New Year's Concert in Tallinn

18:35

Number of NATO jets policing Baltic airspace back down to 8

17:49

Survey: Average Estonian household has six months' worth in savings

17:24

Russian politician condemns New Year's greeting border comments by Põlluaas

17:02

What the papers say: Estonia had a quiet New Year, but making waves abroad

16:54

Minister of Rural Affairs hires two advisers

16:28

Finance ministry reclaims €32,000 of unspent funding from Narva

16:11

Organizations want Child Protection Day declared a flag day

15:51

New Rail Baltic Estonia CEO may be determined next month

15:42

Influenza cases tripled in last week of 2019

15:25

Jüri Vips third in sports portal's young driver rankings

15:10

Eckerö Line ferries carry 1.89 million passengers in 2019

14:51

Two more journalists leave Postimees newspaper

14:39

Paper: Pension funds had best year ever

14:14

Common gas market for Finland, Estonia and Latvia launches

13:46

Southern Estonians want refund after high-speed internet project flops

13:11

Paper: M.V.Wool Vihterpalu factory resumes work on Thursday

12:43

Urmas Reinsalu: It was a year of media radicalization

12:18

€40,000 spent on security to control youths at Pärnu Bus Station

11:53

Ott Tänak: 'I'm happy at Hyundai'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: