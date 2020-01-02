Jüri Vips third in sports portal's young driver rankings

Estonian Formula Three driver Jüri Vips has risen two places on the Formula Scout portal rankings to third.

Formula Scout tracks drivers in single-seat "junior" formulae, in other words anything below Formula One.

Vips has performed well at Hitech, Formula Scout says, and reports that he has already been talked about as a serious contender for a 2020 Formula One seat, though a dip in form mid-season may have dampened this.

Vips' second place in the prestigious Macau Grand Prix in November marked a return to form, the piece said, and the Estonian, 19 years old, from Tallinn, looks set to go to Japan-based Super Formula, rather than follow a more well-trod route progression from Formula Three to Formula Two.

Vips' maneuver at the Formula Three event at Spa-Francorchamps was also selected as the best overtaking move of the season by the sport's official body.

Russian driver Robert Shwartzman tops the Formula Scout table, with Nyck de Vries (Netherlands) in second place.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!