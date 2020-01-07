Kontaveit out of Brisbane doubles

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit lost her doubles encounter at the Brisbane Tennis Open in Australia on Monday, in straight sets, 7:6 (8:6), 3:6, 8:10 ERR's sports portal reports.

Partnering Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia, 31st in the world) Kontaveit, 26th in the world, lost to world number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands (WTA 9) 7: 6 (8: 6), 3: 6 in the Brisbane Tennis Tournament Doubles Open 8:10.

In the first set, Kontaveit and Pavlyuchenkova twice broke their opponents' serve only to fall behind. Barty and Bertens went on to lead 2: 0 after two games, but Kontaveit and Pavlyuchenkova won six of the next eight games to take things to a tie breaker, which they lost 8: 6.

The second set started with Kontaveit and Pavlyuchenkova immediately losing their service, and again in the ninth game, taking the set 6.3.

In the third set, Barty and Bertens took a 4: 1 lead, then fell 5: 6 behind, only to win three straight games and take the set 10:8.

Kontaveit is next in action in the singles, at the Queensland Tennis Centre, on Tuesday, against Su-wei Hsieh of Taiwan (WTA 32).