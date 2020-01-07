ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Anett Kontaveit: I feel on the same form as before my sickness

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Eero Vabamägi / Eesti Meedia / Scanpix
Tennis player Anett Kontaveit says she is happy about the way she played in her straight sets victory over Taiwanese player Su-wei Hseih at the Brisbane Tennis Open in Australia on Tuesday, adding that her form doesn't seem to have dipped following the illness which cut short last season and forced her to withdraw from the United States open in early September.

"I'm very pleased with the way I played and how free I felt. Training has been fruitful and I feel really good," Kontaveit told portal Delfi, according to ERR's sports portal. 

"I feel as good as I was before the break and I hope it will be reflected in my next games."

"I was able to keep up with [Hsieh's] pace and get in some big hits and make her life as difficult as possible. I think I fought well and every ball had teeth," she added.

Kontaveit faces world number nine Kiki Bertens (Netherlands), who defeated Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in three sets, in round two at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

"Kiki is not a top 10 player for nothing. She is strong, and moves and serves very well. She is certainly a tough opponent. But I also feel good, and ready to play. I can only do my best and see what gets done," she added.

Bertens and her doubles partner, world number one Ashleigh Barty (Australia) had already put out Kontaveit and partner Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in round one of the ladies' doubles on Monday.

The competition is going ahead despite the widespread bush fires in Australia, including some burning close to Brisbane. Australian players including world men's number two Nick Kyrgios have helped to raise money towards the relief efforts.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitestonian tennisestonian sportsestonian sportspeople
ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

