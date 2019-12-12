ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn sportspeople of the year are Anett Kontaveit and Heiki Nabi ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

25th annual Tallinn sports gala.
Photo: 25th annual Tallinn sports gala. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinn sportspeople of the year are tennis player Anett Kontaveit and wrestler Heiki Nabi, ERR's sports portal reports.

The pair were presented with their awards – in Kontaveit's case via a video link – at the 25th Tallinn Sports Gala on Wednesday evening. Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre) was in attendance.

Young sportsperson of the year was skier Kelly Sildaru, and sports team of the year was basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo.

Tallinn Sports Gala recognizes the top athletes, event organizers, youth athletes and trainers.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinnestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sportspeople
