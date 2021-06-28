Two-year competition ban imposed on Estonian wrestler

Heiki Nabi. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The disciplinary board of the Estonian Center for Integrity in Sports (ESTCIS) has found Heiki Nabi, silver medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2012 London Olympics and winner of several other medals at top-level competitions, guilty of violating anti-doping rules and imposed on him a two-year competition ban, Postimees reports.

Nabi having been subjected to a competition ban was confirmed to Postimees by head of the disciplinary board Margus Mugu.

Nabi's doping scandal erupted in February this year when the banned substance letrozole was found in his body. The wrestler's B sample also showed traces of the substance in April.

Editor: Helen Wright

