International sports court rejects wrestler's temporary olympics appeal

Wrestler Heiki Nabi has had his temporary appeal on a two-year ban for the use of a banned performance-enhancing substance rejected, meaning he will not be able to take part in the Tokyo Olympics after all.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected Nabi's application for interim relief, which would have allowed him to go to the olympics, portal Delfi reports (link in Estonian).

The ban imposed at the end of June resulted from traces of the banned substance letrozole found in his system in two tests, whose results were compiled in February and April.

Nabi, a Greco-Roman wrestler and silver medalist at the 2012 olympics, as well as double word champion, has maintained that the two-year ban is unduly harsh, on the grounds he has no idea how the banned substance got into his system

Nabi's lawyer, Paul Keres, noted that the CAS is particularly strict in its issuing of such exemptions, rarely distributing them.

At the same time, Keres said, an appeal is to be sent to the CAS soon, in the hopes that it rules in his favor.

