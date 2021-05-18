Wrestler seeking swift resolution on doping charges

Wrestler Heiki Nabi has requested an expedited public procedure in a doping case involving him and which came to light in February, and has expressed a wish to get the matter resolved before the summer olympics in Tokyo.

Nabi maintains his innocence, saying: "I myself have always known that I have not done anything prohibited. The last few months have nevertheless been nerve-wracking.

"However, now I can confirm with good feeling that the same conclusion was reached by a number of very strong and recognized international experts," Nabi, an olympic silver medalist, said via a written explanation to the disciplinary board of the Estonian Center for Integrity in Sports (EADSE).

Nabi had tested positive for letrozole, a performance-enhancing drug prohibited by the prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, in February, while a second sample taken in April also returned positive.

Nabi's lawyer, Paul Keres, said: "In our opinion, the information gathered and the analyzes performed in cooperation with many experts - four of them internationally recognized - prove convincingly that Heiki Nabi is not guilty of the banned substance letrozole ending up in his body. Consequently, we seek his acquittal."

Nabi, 35, noted that the proximity of July's Tokyo Olympics were his main motivation for an expedited process, while making proceedings public would be best in terms of accuracy and objectivity, as well as allowing both the media and the general public to hear all sides of the case.

Heiki Nabi won silver in the Greco-Roman wrestling event at the 2012 London Olympics, and has won several other top-level medals.

