Wrestler Heiki Nabi's B sample confirms doping find

"Everything went as scripted. I now eagerly await the detailed lab results that can take a week or even longer. We will then take the next steps to defend my honest name in Estonia and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)," Nabi said in a press release after his B sample results became available.

"I will stick to what I have previously said: I have not knowingly and intentionally consumed any banned substances and I plan to fight for my rights and reputation until the end," the wrestler penned.

Paul Keres, the lawyer representing Nabi, said: "A positive result on its own does not provide any new information. Since the A sample showed a concentration of 0.6 ng/ml, which we and experts that have advised us consider tiny and clearly referring to accidental use, we would like to wait for what the respective indicator is in the B sample. Based on that result, we will decide our next steps."

Nabi, 35, an Olympic silver medalist, tested positive for letrozole, a performance-enhancing drug prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in January and was banned from competition in February.

In the end of February, Nabi announced he would apply for his B sample to be opened, but he did not do so until mid-March. The wrestler instead filed an appeal with the first-tier Harju County Court in respect of the Estonian Anti-Doping Agency's (EADA) competition ban. Nabi said that in addition to not being able to compete at this year's Tokyo Olympics starting in July, materials concerning the ban had not been made available to him.

The Harju County Court rejected the appeal on technicalities and finally dismissed the action.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!