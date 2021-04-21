Epp Mäe through to European Championships semi-finals

Estonian wrestler Epp Mäe has reached the semi-finals of the European Championships in Warsaw, Poland, after beating Sabira Aliyeva (Azerbaijan) in the quarter finals, ERR's sports portal reports.

Mäe, 29, is competing in the women's heavyweight category, and will meet Cynthia Vanessa Vescan of France in the semis, which take place Wednesday at 5.45 p.m. Estonian time.

Mäe won bronze in the same competition in 2017, plus bronze in the world championships two years later.

