Health Board no longer considers yoga and pilates high-risk sports

Health Board director Üllar Lanno has reclassified yoga and pilates as low-risk sports meaning there is not a high risk of spreading coronavirus associated with them.

Contact sports and training where people are less than two meters apart are considered high-risk.

Karate, wrestling, boxing, judo and different group sports continue to be high-risk. According to the changes, basketball, football, baseball, volleyball, indoor hockey are now considered high-risk sports.

Now, contact or high-risk activities are primarily considered to be playing wind instruments, choral singing, dancing, amateur theater and in-service programs. Theory lessons, art and language studying are considered low-risk activities.

According to the new arrangements, contact and high-risk sports can be considered low-risk in exceptional cases when the sports association has formed measures to prevent dangers as ventilating the rooms, dispersing people and avoiding contact between different groups. The same measures need to be followed during training as well.

