Health Board no longer considers yoga and pilates high-risk sports ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Yoga. Source: ETV+
News

Health Board director Üllar Lanno has reclassified yoga and pilates as low-risk sports meaning there is not a high risk of spreading coronavirus associated with them.

Contact sports and training where people are less than two meters apart are considered high-risk.

Karate, wrestling, boxing, judo and different group sports continue to be high-risk. According to the changes, basketball, football, baseball, volleyball, indoor hockey are now considered high-risk sports.

Now, contact or high-risk activities are primarily considered to be playing wind instruments, choral singing, dancing, amateur theater and in-service programs. Theory lessons, art and language studying are considered low-risk activities.

According to the new arrangements, contact and high-risk sports can be considered low-risk in exceptional cases when the sports association has formed measures to prevent dangers as ventilating the rooms, dispersing people and avoiding contact between different groups. The same measures need to be followed during training as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:11

Health Board no longer considers yoga and pilates high-risk sports

14:47

Anett Kontaveit out of Australian Open doubles

14:23

Road Museum replaces traffic exhibition roads with ice

13:51

Law forbids PE teachers from holding ski lessons during cold weather

13:35

Registered unemployed grows 5.3 percent on month

13:22

Doctor attack suspect gives himself up to police

13:12

Tallinn looking to vaccinate teachers in schools

13:09

AK: Cold winter drives economic growth via energy sector

12:52

Expert: Estonia right in distancing itself from 17+1 format

12:51

Divers waiting for new MS Estonia wreck investigation orders

12:25

Jürgen Ligi elected as Riigikogu security surveillance committee chairman

11:57

Narva municipality wants law change to halt rising heating prices

11:27

Hundred people volunteer to work at coronavirus-hit care home

11:11

Statistics: December helps stabilize goods export to level of 2019

10:45

Health Board: 798 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

10:45

Fire service issues plea to keep fire hydrants clear of snow

10:15

Number of accommodated tourists dropped by nearly half last year

09:46

Ratings: Social Democrats support at two-year low

09:22

Ratas: Intention is to get president elected within Riigikogu alone

08:55

Foreign minister raises pandemic response, climate change at 17+1 summit

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: