Estonian judoka wins gold in Portugal

Estonian judoka Klen-Kristofer Kaljulaid took gold in his category at the European Judo Union Senior European Cup in Coimbra, Portugal, on Sunday.

In the men's <90kg category, Kaljulaid defeated Swede Leonidas Hütonen in round one, then won a convincing victory over Chinese competitor Yadong Xie, ERR's sports portal reports.

Kaljulaid met another Chinese practitioner in the final, Qi Han, defetating him to win gold.

Kaljulaid said: "It is a very good feeling to hear the Estonian national anthem at the European Cup, for the second time in a row.

"The previous victory went to Mattias Kuusik at the beginning of August, and my gold is proof that Estonian judo is on the way to the world map again.

"All the athletes I beat in the preliminary rounds today also reached the podium, which is also very sweet," Kaljulaid, ranked 46th in the world, went on.

Kaljulaid says his next focus is on the IJF World Judo Championships in October, taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

A total of 135 athletes from 22 countries took part, while of other Estonians, Oscar Pertelson came 4th in the under 66kg category.

