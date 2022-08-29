Estonian judoka wins gold in Portugal

Sports
Klen-Kristofer Kaljulaid (middle) after winning gold in Portugal
Klen-Kristofer Kaljulaid (middle) after winning gold in Portugal Source: Estonian Judo Association.
Sports

Estonian judoka Klen-Kristofer Kaljulaid took gold in his category at the European Judo Union Senior European Cup in Coimbra, Portugal, on Sunday.

In the men's <90kg category, Kaljulaid defeated Swede Leonidas Hütonen in round one, then won a convincing victory over Chinese competitor Yadong Xie, ERR's sports portal reports.

Kaljulaid met another Chinese practitioner in the final, Qi Han, defetating him to win gold.

Kaljulaid said: "It is a very good feeling to hear the Estonian national anthem at the European Cup, for the second time in a row.

"The previous victory went to Mattias Kuusik at the beginning of August, and my gold is proof that Estonian judo is on the way to the world map again.

"All the athletes I beat in the preliminary rounds today also reached the podium, which is also very sweet," Kaljulaid, ranked 46th in the world, went on.

Kaljulaid says his next focus is on the IJF World Judo Championships in October, taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

A total of 135 athletes from 22 countries took part, while of other Estonians, Oscar Pertelson came 4th in the under 66kg category.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:30

Ministry: National defense obligation register to be made more flexible

18:20

Gallery: Vanemuine Theater opens 153rd season with festival

17:54

Infortar: Estonia will be ready to dock LNG carrier this winter

17:37

Price of natural gas sets new record

17:34

Sander Maripuu: Will the next presidential election be like previous ones?

17:17

Saks: Ukraine counteroffensive will not see large areas reclaimed quickly

16:58

'Sierra' takes two awards at Turku Animated Film Festival

16:33

Viljandi requests €18,000 state aid for 'Local Government Day' events

16:15

Electricity hugely expensive Tuesday morning and evening

16:03

Minister: Friday's cyberattack on private media part of consistent pattern

Watch again

Most Read articles

08:31

Russian citizens own over 41,000 properties in Estonia

27.08

Police in Estonia fending off info operations targeting Ukrainians

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

27.08

Reduced life expectancy in Estonia may lead to lower pension age

14:56

FSB names second Dugina murder suspect, claims passed through Estonia Updated

27.08

Daily: Electric scooter companies have sharply increased prices this summer

26.08

Tallinn City Government removes Nõmme Soviet-era memorial

07:35

PPA interrupt Narva public gathering where banned insignia were displayed

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: