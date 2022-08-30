Incoming ambassador: Estonia-Portugal relations more important than ever

Bilateral relations with NATO nation Portugal are more crucial than ever given the current security situation in Europe, Estonia's new ambassador to that country, Moonika Kase, says.

Speaking after presenting her credentials to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Ambassador Kase said: "The security situation in Europe has been transformed, as the result of Russia's inhumane war in Ukraine."

"We are thus very grateful to Portugal for its contribution to NATO's Baltic air security mission," she continued, via a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

"The strength of our bilateral relations is illustrated by the fact that last year we celebrated the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations," she added.

"Estonia will continue to support Ukraine until Russia loses this war," Kase stressed, after discussing continued support for Ukraine, with president de Sousa.

Moonika Kase has worked at the foreign ministry since 2004 and was from 2017 until her recent appointment, advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, a post held by three different people during that time, namely: Sven Mikser (SDE), Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and Eva-Maria Liimets (Center).

Kase's predecessor was Ruth Lausma Luik, whose term ended.

Portugal has contributed to the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission at Šiauliai in Lithuania.

--

