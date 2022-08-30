Incoming ambassador: Estonia-Portugal relations more important than ever

News
Moonika Kase presenting her credentials to President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.
Moonika Kase presenting her credentials to President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Bilateral relations with NATO nation Portugal are more crucial than ever given the current security situation in Europe, Estonia's new ambassador to that country, Moonika Kase, says.

Speaking after presenting her credentials to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Ambassador Kase said: "The security situation in Europe has been transformed, as the result of Russia's inhumane war in Ukraine."

"We are thus very grateful to Portugal for its contribution to NATO's Baltic air security mission," she continued, via a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

"The strength of our bilateral relations is illustrated by the fact that last year we celebrated the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations," she added.

"Estonia will continue to support Ukraine until Russia loses this war," Kase stressed, after discussing continued support for Ukraine, with president de Sousa.

Moonika Kase has worked at the foreign ministry since 2004 and was from 2017 until her recent appointment, advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, a post held by three different people during that time, namely: Sven Mikser (SDE), Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and Eva-Maria Liimets (Center).

Kase's predecessor was Ruth Lausma Luik, whose term ended.

Portugal has contributed to the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission at Šiauliai in Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:40

Top Estonian badminton player Kristin Kuuba up to 42 in world rankings

16:32

Forecast: Health insurance fund's budget faces €235 million deficit by 2026

16:21

Electricity prices in Estonia to range from €23-704 per MWh on Wednesday

16:14

AirBaltic stops direct flights from Tallinn to Berlin due to reduced demand

15:58

Health Board: 2,863 Covid cases diagnosed in Estonia in the past week

15:58

Lääneranna Municipality moves five Soviet monuments to museum

15:10

University of Tartu study: COVID widespread, most cases mild

14:56

Agreement reached on Pirita TOP hotel renovation

14:38

President Karis decorates outgoing Finnish ambassador to Estonia

14:33

Incoming ambassador: Estonia-Portugal relations more important than ever

Watch again

Most Read articles

29.08

Russian citizens own over 41,000 properties in Estonia

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

27.08

Police in Estonia fending off info operations targeting Ukrainians

29.08

Price of natural gas sets new record

29.08

FSB names second Dugina murder suspect, claims passed through Estonia Updated

29.08

Saks: Ukraine counteroffensive will not see large areas reclaimed quickly

12:07

Isabel Jezierska: 'Maybe it's time to speak out?' Updated

29.08

Infortar: Estonia will be ready to dock LNG carrier this winter

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: