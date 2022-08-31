Ministry publicly lists firms applying for Russian oil trade ban exemption

Oil train
Oil train Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a list of companies which have applied for exemptions to allow them to continue importing oil products from Russia, ahead of a potential full ban from the European Union.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says the name of the companies, their field of activity and the fact of their applying for any such exemption cannot be treated as confidential business, and the publication of the list does not violate the rules of business secrecy.

"I am convinced that the Estonian public has a justified interest in knowing which Estonian companies have requested exemptions for the transition period to continue oil trade business with Russia," he said.

"Estonia has submitted proposals for a new EU sanctions package which would further bar EU energy trade with Russia," he added.

With that in mind, the list of companies who have requested an exemption on oil trade with Russia are: Flexoil OÜ, Marine Energy Solutions OÜ, Baltic Marine Bunker AS, Eurodelta OÜ, Manoir Energy OÜ, Westnbalticoil OÜ, SIA ImplexOil, Alexela Bunkering OÜ, GazTrans Eesti OÜ, Stacroloft Inc, Fillenergi OÜ, Himbalt Trade OÜ, Eesti Aviokütuse Teenuste AS, Aurum Invest OÜ, Venkon Group OÜ, LITASCO SA, VNK AS, TRAFIGURA PTE LTD, AS Liwathon E.O.S, AS Operail, United Stream OÜ, Skinest Veeremi OÜ, AS NT Bunkering, Nord Terminals AS, Baltia Trading Company OÜ, Petrohim International Carriers OÜ, City Sky OÜ and Altairbalt OÜ.

One of the above, Operail, a state-owned company, has continued to lease or sell rolling stock to Russian Federation rail operators, according to a report by investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress.

The EU imposed a part-ban on Russian oil in its sixth round of sanctions announced in early June.

The U.S., less reliant on Russian oil and not at all on its natural gas, imposed an embargo early on in the current phase of the Ukraine conflict.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

