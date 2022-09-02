J. Molner Company first Estonian pharma firm to open US office

The J. Molner Company, an Estonian pharma company which specializes in generic drug development, has opened its first US office.

The office opened on Thursday, in Jersey City, New Jersey, and follows the company's stated aim of focusing on the North American market, and of taking advantage of the growth in the generic drugs market.

J. Molner Company founder and CEO Jason Grenfell-Gardner said: "Our high-tech laboratory in Tallinn is capable of performing various chemical analyses and tests that may be required for verifying the quality and content of various pharmaceuticals.

"In addition, we have the required know-how, personnel and means to develop various generic drugs which are non-patented alternatives to patented original drugs. Such generic drugs may be distributed once the patent protection period on the original drugs has expired," the CEO added, according to a company press release.

"The market for generic drugs is growing rapidly and need for new generic drugs on the market is ever increasing as evidenced by the high cost of patented original drugs but also by market failures and drug shortages on those markets," Grenfell-Gardner continued.

Despite being based primarily in Europe, Molner's primary focus markets are Canadian and U.S. markets, due to their size and competitive advantage that a European company can achieve on those markets, the company says.

Molner also provides its laboratory analytics services to local European customers.

The new office (pictured) in New Jersey is situated on 101 Hudson Street, just across the river from Manhattan, and will be the base for expansion on the American market as the first, and only, Estonian pharmaceutical firm that owns approved drugs in the U.S., the company says.

Last year it similarly became the only Estonian company so far which is licensed to sell drugs in Canada.

Headquartered in Tallinn, The J. Molner Company's main lab was founded in 2015, mainly with the aim of accelerating R&D.

--

