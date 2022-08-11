Jaanus Vihand to be new A. Le Coq managing director

Jaanus Vihand has been appointed new managing director of brewer A. Le Coq, replacing long-term chief Tarmo Noop.

Vihand, who takes up his new post on September 1, said: "There are some challenging times ahead, where commodity prices are rising, and packaging and energy sources are in short supply. We have to adapt, find solutions and get creative, because in difficult circumstances, the smartest can be the most successful."

Outgoing managing director Noop stressed his successors' experience at top management level and broad knowledge of the food industry and the retail sector, due to his time with dairy products company Farmi, and retail group Coop – the latter expanded into banking during Vihand's tenure.

Vihand also managed entertainment chain the Apollo Group, owned by media and pharmaceuticals mogul Margus Linnamäe, 2019-2020.

A. Le Coq is owned by Finnish drinks company Olvi. The parent company closed a bottling plant in Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation from February 24.

