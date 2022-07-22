Paide draw 0-0 in Conference League away to Armenia-Ararat

Paide Linnameeskond
Paide Linnameeskond Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
Paide Linnameeskond have given themselves a good chance of progressing in the UEFA Conference League. The Estonian Cup holders, who beat Dinamo Tbilisi on penalties in the previous round, drew 0-0 away from home in their first leg of their second preliminary round tie against Ararat-Armenia.

Though both teams created chances, a wind-effected game in the Armenian capital finished goalless, with Paide's defense standing firm to see out a second half in which the home side had eleven shots on goal to the Estonians' three.

Afterwards, Paide head coach Karel Voolaid said the game had gone more or less as he expected, with the best opportunities falling to the Armenian side.

Paide's draw in Armenia means there is everything left to play for in the second leg, which takes place next Thursday, July 28 at Pärnu's Rannastaadion. Kick off is at 19.00.

Paide Linnameeskond Head Coach Karel Voolaid Source: ETV2

The winner of the tie will advance to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, where they will face Belgian side Anderlecht over two legs on August 4 and 11.

FCI Levadia Tallinn are also in Conference League action on July 28, as they hope to overturn a 3-2 deficit in their second leg match at the A. Le Coq Arena against Maltese side Hibernians. Victory for Levadia would set up a mouthwatering all-Baltic clash with Latvians FK RKS in the next round.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

