Paide face Anderlecht in UEFA Conference League for shot at play-offs

Paide Linnameeskond players.
Paide Linnameeskond players. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
Top-flight Estonian football team Paide Linnameeskond now know who their potential opponent would be in the UEFA Conference League playoffs.

The Conference League, founded last season, is at the third-tier of European club football, though Paide still have to overcome Belgian team Anderlecht over two legs, starting with the away leg, on Thursday to get to the play-offs, which are followed by the 32-team group phase.

Should Paide prevail over Anderlecht, the play-offs draw, held in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday, revealed that the next opponet would be the winner from Finnish side Kuopio Palloseura and BSC Young Boys (Switzerland).

Estonia is also represented in the series by several individual players, including defender Joonas Tamme, who plays for FCSB, a Romanian side, and winger Frank Liivak, who plys his trade in Ireland, for Sligo Rovers – in fact the two players, who are also a part of the national squad, could face off if their two clubs both progress beyond their next competitive round.

In the preliminary rounds, Paide, who are also the domestic trophy holders, overcame Dinamo Tbilisi, then beat Ararat-Armenia on penalties in the second leg.

The Paide Linnameeskond-Anderlecht first-leg game can be caught (with Estonian commentary) on ETV2 and via ERR's Sports portal on Thursday, August 4, from 7.45 p.m. Estonian time.

The second leg follows a week later, on August 11.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

