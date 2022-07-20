COVID vaccination currently available in bigger population centers

COVID-19 vaccines are currently available primarily at hospitals and health centers located in county seats across Estonia, as well as at some family medical centers and pharmacies.

According to recommendations issued by Estonia's state immunoprophylaxis expert committee, first and foremost those belonging to risk groups should get a second COVID-19 vaccine booster, including anyone aged 60 or older and those aged 12 or older with a higher risk of severe illness due to a chronic condition.

Should the upswing in cases remain small and the burden on hospitals not increase significantly, the expert committee recommends actively enabling second COVID vaccine boosters for people in risk groups starting in the second half of August. Those who should get vaccinated as soon as possible are all care home residents and employees, healthcare workers who come in contact with patients as well as anyone who has not yet been vaccinated or gotten their first booster, the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF) said.

Beginning July 18, anyone interested in getting a second booster can book an appointment online via the national digital registration portal if it has been at least six months since their last dose or since they had COVID. While the expert committee has recommended a second booster first and foremost for those in risk groups, anyone is eligible to receive one.

Vaccination centers are located primarily in county seats and bigger towns. In Võru County, for example, COVID vaccines are only available at South Estonian Hospital, in Viljandi County at Viljandi Hospital, and in Jõgeva County at Jõgeva Hospital.

More information regarding vaccination centers and booking an appointment can be found online at vaktsineeri.ee.

Some family doctors are also currently vaccinating against COVID. Patients are encouraged to contact their family doctor's office regarding availability. Those with mobility disabilities can be vaccinated via housecall; patients can request this service from their family doctor or by contacting EHIF's customer service at +372 669 6630.

According to the risk matrix based on the number of hospitalizations, the risk of the spread of coronavirus in Estonia is currently at the yellow or medium level.

