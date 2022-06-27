Committee expected to ok fourth covid jab for elderly, risk groups

Irja Lutsar.
Irja Lutsar. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's elderly and risk group members are likely to be given a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine later this year as the idea is backed by the immunoprophylaxis expert committee.

"No one in the immunoprophylaxis committee doubts that a fourth injection is needed for high-risk groups. The point of contention is when is the best time to do it for those who have received the third injection and are at risk," said committee head Professor Irja Lutsar.

A targeted campaign will be launched to encourage the over 60s to vaccinate, she said.

While in the U.S. the fourth jab will be given to those over 50, Lutsar said Estonia's data suggests people under 60 without underlying health conditions are rarely hospitalized by the virus.

It is not yet clear if a fourth dose should be given to younger people who are not in risk groups.

Editor: Helen Wright

