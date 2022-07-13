Health Board: Coronavirus hospitalizations rising

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus is forecast to rise above 100 this week, data from the Health Board show. The R number is still above 1.

The average number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the last seven days has risen from 6.0 to 6.5.

On Monday, 38 patients were hospitalized due to severe coronavirus and 91 tested positive for coronavirus. The number is likely to rise above 100 this week.

Last week, 6,525 tests were analyzed and 1,163 were positive - 17.8 percent. Among people over 60 the incidence rate dropped by 15 percent.

Approximately 1,100 cases are expected next week and the R rate is 1.03.

The risk matrix says the spread of coronavirus is average.

Nine people with coronavirus died last week, they were aged between 55 and 95.

In total, 975 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered last week, of which 213 were first doses. The coverage rate is 63.8 percent.

The wastewater monitoring survey is at the "yellow" level and the virus was detected in Peetri, Pärnu, Tallinn, Haapsalu, Jõhvi-Ahtme.

Data is released once a week and can be viewed on the Health Board's website here.

--

