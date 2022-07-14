East Tallinn Central Hospital emergency room closed on Thursday

The Center of Emergency Medicine (EMO) at the East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK) will be temporarily closed on Thursday, July 14, due to renovations. Patients requiring emergency medical care on Thursday are requested to use alternative hospitals.

On Thursday, July 14, East Tallinn Central Hospital's (ITK) Center of Emergency Medicine(EMO), located at 18 Ravi tänav, will move from its current temporary facility in the hospital yard to a newly completed premises. As a result, ITK's Center of Emergency Medicine will be closed for patients on Thursday between 8:00 and 20:00.

Exceptions will be made for patients with eye problems, who will be treated at the ITK Eye Clinic while the move takes place.

ITK asks all patients requiring emergency medical care on Thursday to instead visit the emergency departments of West Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK) or North Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH). Patients requiring ambulances will also be transported to these hospitals on Thursday.

From 20:00 on July 14, once the move is complete, ITK's Center of Emergency Medicine will resume full operations, after which all patients will be received at the new premises.

The reception desk of ITK's new emergency center will open at 8:00 on Thursday, but only for patients with emergency eye problems, who will be referred to the hospital's Eye Clinic for assistance.

"During the move, all the equipment and facilities needed to provide emergency care will be transported to the new premises, therefore we will not be able to see patients on site," said Külvar Mand, head of ITK's Center of Emergency Medicine in a press release.

"However, we are prepared for situations where people with serious health problems may arrive on their own and, due to their condition, cannot be referred to other hospitals. In these cases, patients will be assisted by different departments of our hospital," explained Mand.

ITK's Eye Clinic is the only specializing in eye care in Tallinn. Therefore, Mand said, that the only exceptions made on Thursday, July 14, would be for patients requiring emergency care for eye problems, to whom assistance will provided during the move.

The €5 million renovation of East Tallinn Central Hospital's Center of Emergency Medicine, which began in 2021, was completed this summer included reconstruction of both the ground floor and the underground section of the hospital.

The construction work on the hospital improved both the insulation capacity of the building and increased safety levels, meaning it is now fully compliant with the required health and safety standards.

As a result of the renovations, hospital staff now have larger work spaces, ensuring more comfort and quicker service for patients, faster diagnostics and shorter waiting times. The center's emergency admission capacity has also been significantly increased.

