Number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 doubles in one month

News
Room at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH).
Room at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

Infection with the COVID-19 virus is on the rise again in Estonia, where the number of hospitalized patients with COVID has doubled in the span of just one month. According to researchers, COVID variants currently making the rounds, while highly contagious, are mild.

Over the past month, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID has doubled. According to Toivo Maimets, director of the Scientific Advisory Board, it then follows that Estonia has reached the beginning of a growing wave.

"To be more precise, as of [Sunday, July 17], we have 99 people hospitalized with the virus," Maimets said. "Of these, five are in the ICU and two are on ventilators. These aren't huge numbers, but around 100 hospitalized patients is nonetheless what starts to increase the burden on hospitals."

There are currently 17 COVID patients being treated at the Infectious Diseases Clinic of West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTK), and the director of the hospital considers the current situation stable.

"Right now we don't have a single patient in the Level 3 ICU, and in general, all of those who are ill and currently hospitalized here for treatment are in moderate condition," LTK director Arkadi Popov said. "So generally they aren't in serious condition."

According to experts, behind these moderate cases is the BA.5 omicron subvariant of the COVID virus, which is currently the most widespread variant.

"The good news about the BA.5 omicron variant is that its symptoms, its presentation aren't significantly more serious than previous subvariants of omicron," Maimets explained. "And we can actually also see as much based on the number of [patients] requiring intensive care. But it is a bit more actively infectious than previous omicron subvariants."

According to Irja Lutsar, professor of virology at the University of Tartu (TÜ), the new COVID wave nonetheless arrived somewhat unexpectedly.

"It seemed as though a pattern were starting to emerge that each new wave arrives every 5-6 months," Lutsar explained. "Right now it looks as though — what we're seeing in Western Europe is that — the last wave doesn't even get a chance to end or case numbers drop very low before a subsequent new wave arrives."

Currently being more closely monitored is the emergence of the BA.2.75 subvariant of omicron, which has been found in 14 countries already. BA.2.75 has yet to reach Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:15

Ministry: Heating with shale oil in Narva allowed

10:43

Tartu's district heating prices to rise

10:16

Number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 doubles in one month

09:53

Kallas: I hope government lasts until next elections

09:39

Average electricity price drops to €202

09:00

Estonia's new coalition agreement

08:44

Seizing weapons held by Russian citizens to require additional manpower

18.07

Administrative court rejects diplomat Clyde Kull case against ISS again

18.07

Estonian hotel, spa rates to go up this fall

18.07

Over 1,700 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia last week

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

16.07

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

18.07

Estonia's new government takes office Updated

15.07

Russian, Belarusian citizens will not be allowed to own firearms in Estonia

18.07

EDF commander: Russia has failed to break the Ukrainian people

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

14.07

Who's who: Estonia's proposed new government

18.07

Infringement proceedings against Estonia mounting

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: