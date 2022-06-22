Forecast: 71 patients in hospital with coronavirus

Seventy-one patients were being treated in hospital due to COVID-19 at the start of the week, data from the Health Board's forecast shows. Sixty-four new cases were opened last week.

Hanna Sepp, head of the Health Board's Department of Infectious Diseases, said 822 new cases were confirmed last week. In total, 6,643 were analyzed.

The infection rate in all age groups over 60 is stable over the last seven days.

Sepp said the infection 'R' rate is slightly under the '1' figure (0.98) which means the infection rate is not rising.

According to the hospitalization risk matrix, the risk of coronavirus transmission is categorized as being at a low level.

As of Monday morning, a total of seventy-one people were being treated in hospital, 31 of whom required hospitalization due to symptomatic COVID-19.

It is likely that the number of hospitalization cases will remain around sixty for a while, but will start to increase again in July.

Two people, aged 81 and 84, died after contracting the virus. One had not been vaccinated.

A total of 1,107 vaccine doses have been administered over the past week, with 318 individuals receiving their first injections. So far, 63.7 percent of the population has been vaccinated twice.

In week 24, concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater are at the green level all across Estonia. The highest levels were found in samples from Otepää, Ahtme, and Tallinn, but the virus concentration levels in the samples were marginal.

