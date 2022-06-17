Majority of COVID PCR tests being taken in Estonia for fee

PCR testing for the COVID-19 virus is on a downward trend in Estonia, however more than 9,000 PCR tests were nonetheless taken last week, according to the Health Board's latest epidemiological overview. Three quarters of these PCR tests were paid.

"Everyone aged 60 or older or belonging to a risk group suspected of having an upper respiratory infection are referred for PCR testing," said Indrek Simisker, an official from the Health Board's Communications Department. "A prerequisite for testing is a referral from one's family doctor. Once the referral is received, the person is called from the public testing call center and a testing date is scheduled."

In county seats lacking testing sites, testing is arranged with the help of mobile testing brigades.

According to Simisker, an estimated two thirds of tests reflected in their statistics are paid, i.e. done for a fee. The Health Board was unable to comment regarding under what indications these tests are being done.

The agency's statistics reflect paid tests, free tests as well as tests being done at hospitals.

As of this past Monday, June 13, Estonia had a 14-day COVID-19 case rate of 122.4 per 100,000 residents. Last week, 840 new cases of COVID were confirmed, with morbidity up 6.7 percent.

According to the risk matrix in use in Estonia, which reflects hospitalizations, the current risk of the spread of COVID in Estonia is low.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

