State spends €7.1 million on PCR tests in January

A nurse administering a PCR COVID-19 test.
A nurse administering a PCR COVID-19 test. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
This January, more than 200,000 state-referred COVID-19 PCR tests were done at a total cost of over €7.1 million, marking the highest amount yet that the state has paid for PCR testing in a single calendar month.

"201,424 PCR tests were done with a referral in January, costing a total of €7,103,540," Health Board spokesperson Imre Kaas told ERR on Thursday.

Testing costs include the organization of taking samples, the taking of samples, test transport and analysis, and contacting the patients with their results, Kaas explained.

Listed below are the number of PCR tests and costs by month for the second half of 2021.

month| number of PCR tests |cost (€)
July31,8632,075,578
Aug.60,0713,392,988
Sept.97,0075,159,572
Oct.138,4017,063,509
Nov.125,0996,441,884
Dec.107,2065,361,229

The polymerase chain reaction or PCR testing method is being employed both in Estonia and worldwide for the detection of SARS‑CoV‑2 and, in the case of a positive test result, the initial diagnosis of COVID-19 based on samples taken from the nasal cavity.

The primary benefit of the PCR test is the ability to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus in its early stages already, which in turn allows patients to self-isolate sooner. Another advantage is the reliability of the results, as the test is very specific and highly sensitive, detecting even a small amount of the virus, according to koroonatestimine.ee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

