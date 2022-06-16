Estonian government's COVID quarantine order expiring July 1

A sign saying
A sign saying "QUARANTINE" on the door at Leevi Care Home. Source: ERR
A government order imposing quarantine requirements on people with COVID-19 and close contacts lacking a COVID certificate is expiring on Friday, July 1. Going forward, those with COVID must follow their doctor's orders.

The specific length of isolation and quarantine requirements for people with COVID was never regulated by law in Estonia; instead, it was imposed by a government order.

According to the order, those with COVID are required to self-isolate, i.e. are prohibited from leaving their home or wherever they are staying, from the time they are diagnosed with COVID or receive a positive test result until they recover.

The  Family Physicians Association of Estonia (Eesti Perearstide Selts) has introduced an isolation calculator on its homepage that, based on the responses to two questions, will tell users how long and through what date one should remain in isolation.

Responding that you are COVID-positive and that you are experiencing symptoms, the calculator will advise you to remain in isolation for ten days.

Ten days is the limit agreed upon by the Scientific Council advising the Estonian government, and while there has been debate regarding changing it, the ten-day requirement remains in effect, it is what family doctors are working with and it is a reasonable amount of time to remain in isolation, association board chair Le Vallikivi told ERR in early May.

The government order nonetheless also stipulates a specific number of days — seven — that someone who has been in close contact with someone with COVID must quarantine. This requirement, however, includes several exceptions.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

