Government abolishes coronavirus event limit restrictions

Restrictions limiting the number of participants at events due to coronavirus have been scrapped by the government. The decision enters into force today (Wednesday).

Until now, only 1,000 people could participate in indoor events and 2,000 at outdoor events. Rules asking organizers to apply for a special permit have also been dropped.

The government agreed to lift the restriction on Tuesday due to the falling number of patients being treated for coronavirus in hospital.

Masks still need to be worn and hand sanitizer must be provided at events.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!