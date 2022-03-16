Government abolishes coronavirus event limit restrictions

Coronavirus
The crowd at a sports game.
The crowd at a sports game. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Coronavirus

Restrictions limiting the number of participants at events due to coronavirus have been scrapped by the government. The decision enters into force today (Wednesday).

Until now, only 1,000 people could participate in indoor events and 2,000 at outdoor events. Rules asking organizers to apply for a special permit have also been dropped.

The government agreed to lift the restriction on Tuesday due to the falling number of patients being treated for coronavirus in hospital.

Masks still need to be worn and hand sanitizer must be provided at events.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

COVID-19 INFORMATION

daily figures

Vaccination in Estonia

restrictions in place

travel advice

Covid-19 exposure app

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: