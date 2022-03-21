Hospitals treating 210 for severe Covid, five people die

As of Monday morning, hospitals in Estonia were treating 210 patients for severe COVID-19, with the total number of people hospitalized with Covid at 527.

Of those hospitalized with a severe case, 128 or 61 percent are unvaccinated and 82 or 39 percent fully vaccinated.

Hospitals opened 28 new treatment cases, with 14 patients admitted with symptomatic COVID-19. The average of daily hospitalizations of people with symptoms for the last 10 days is 21.4.

Intensive care units are treating 17 patients, with 14 on assisted breathing.

Five people with the coronavirus died in the last day of whom three were unvaccinated. A total of 2,397 people with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

667 new cases, 26 vaccinations

Estonia analyzed 2,235 test results in the last 24 hours of which 667 returned positive. The infection rate per 100,000 people for the last 14 days is 1,953.6.

Around 100 people per 100,000 fully vaccinated persons have been diagnosed with Covid every day on average over the last seven days, with the figure at 120 average daily diagnoses per 100,000 unvaccinated people.

Vaccine doses administered amounted to 154 of which 26 were initial shots. By Friday, additional or booster doses had been administered to 440,509 people. Total vaccination coverage with two doses is at 63.3 percent.

--

