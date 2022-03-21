Hospitals treating 210 for severe Covid, five people die

News
Hospital.
Hospital. Source: ERR
News

As of Monday morning, hospitals in Estonia were treating 210 patients for severe COVID-19, with the total number of people hospitalized with Covid at 527.

Of those hospitalized with a severe case, 128 or 61 percent are unvaccinated and 82 or 39 percent fully vaccinated.

Hospitals opened 28 new treatment cases, with 14 patients admitted with symptomatic COVID-19. The average of daily hospitalizations of people with symptoms for the last 10 days is 21.4.

Intensive care units are treating 17 patients, with 14 on assisted breathing.

Five people with the coronavirus died in the last day of whom three were unvaccinated. A total of 2,397 people with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

667 new cases, 26 vaccinations

Estonia analyzed 2,235 test results in the last 24 hours of which 667 returned positive. The infection rate per 100,000 people for the last 14 days is 1,953.6.

Around 100 people per 100,000 fully vaccinated persons have been diagnosed with Covid every day on average over the last seven days, with the figure at 120 average daily diagnoses per 100,000 unvaccinated people.

Vaccine doses administered amounted to 154 of which 26 were initial shots. By Friday, additional or booster doses had been administered to 440,509 people. Total vaccination coverage with two doses is at 63.3 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:56

Tallinn spent almost €4.3 million on snow clearing this winter

17:26

Commissioner: EU must be 'vigilant' to prevent trafficking of war refugees

17:24

Market price of electricity to climb to €181 on Tuesday

17:10

Ministry launches educator hotline for advising on war-related topics

16:53

Free country bus lines struggling with rising fuel costs

16:18

Utilitas to carry out thermal imaging over Tallinn Monday, Tuesday

15:23

Allied planes conducting low-level flights in parts of Estonia this week

14:59

Raul Rebane: Information warfare also requires choosing a side

14:47

Fewer Ukrainian refugees in Latvia than Estonia thus far

14:34

Tartu offering free Estonian language classes to Ukrainian war refugees

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.03

Parties differ on revoking Russian citizens' weapons licenses in Estonia

20.03

Expert: How Russia-Ukraine talks might be framed, reached is vital

19.03

Ukrainian refugee teachers finding work in Estonian schools

13:45

Estonia to temporarily house Ukrainian war refugees on cruise ship

08:31

Education minister: New school for Ukrainians likely needed in Tallinn

09:55

Estonian PM to CNN: Putin must not win this war

12:21

More than 21,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia so far

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: