Head of Covid council: Masks must remain mandatory

News
Toivo Maimets.
Toivo Maimets. Source: kuvatõmmis
News

Head of the COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Council, Toivo Maimets, said that there is enough scientific data to prove that wearing a mask helps save lives and that the obligation to wear a mask needs to be retained at this time.

"Life is easier than it was the day before yesterday, while I cannot go as far as call it carefree. COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen almost twofold compared to the peak. But there are still 240 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and people are dying every day. There are also more coronavirus positive people in society than ever before," Maimets told Vikerraadio on Wednesday.

Maimets remains in favor of the continued obligation to wear a mask in public. "There are few measures that have been scientifically proven to slow the spread of the virus. Hospitalizations and deaths go down if masks are used. It is sensible to follow the example of other countries that have lifted restrictions but retained masks," he said.

Wearing one will become voluntary eventually, while it is too soon today, Maimets added.

Maimets also emphasized the importance and positive effect of booster doses. "Booster doses have a positive effect on immunity. Both international data and Krista Fischer's research [in Estonia] suggest that people who have gotten both vaccine doses are less likely to require hospitalization and die, while those who have also gotten a booster shot are even better served and start to develop cellular immunity," Maimets said.

Ukraine war refugees are not expected to influence the COVID-19 situation in Estonia. "I attended a meeting yesterday headed by the European health commissioner where it turned out that countries that have taken in a lot more refugees than Estonia have not reported changes in Covid illness rates. It is not held to be a problem," Maimets said.

"We will meet next fall optimistically, while we need to work with all potential scenarios. Continue vaccination, addressing hospitals' staffing problems and other concerns," Maimets told Vikerraadio.

Currently valid COVID-19 restrictions can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Cinamon leaving Kosmos cinema for good

17:50

War refugees can now apply for subsistence benefits in Tartu

17:24

Raadio 4 editor: In short, Russian-language media landscape is in chaos

17:23

Estonian PM: West should not say it will not intervene in Ukraine

17:02

Seeder to run for Riigikogu speaker against Ratas

16:49

Estonian local governments requesting additional support for refugees

16:20

Economy minister: State could lower price of fuel by 50 cents using taxes

15:51

Center appealing to members to help make €850,000 penalty payment

15:18

Concerns over Kohtla-Järve pupils expressing support for Putin regime

14:48

Environment minister: All sides need to be heeded in logging volume debate

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.03

Prime Minister: Our goal is Putin's complete isolation

15.03

Interest in coming to Estonia and finding work growing in Russia

15.03

Experts: Russia not strong enough to take Kyiv

14.03

Government to lift coronavirus restrictions from Tuesday

15.03

Former president: NATO-Russia Founding Act should be scrapped

12:36

Estonian tech regulator to restrict access to seven Russian websites Updated

15.03

Riigikogu passes communication calling for no-fly zone over Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: