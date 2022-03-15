Coronavirus update: 247 patients, 2,706 new cases, 8 deaths

On Monday morning, there were 611 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 247 had severe cases. There were 2,706 new cases and eight deaths.

Of those with severe cases, 156 patients — 63.2 percent — have not been vaccinated. Seventy-six new cases were opened, 27 with serious coronavirus cases.

Eight people died during the last day aged between 66-89. So far, 2,367 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 6,381 tests were analyzed and 2,706 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 42.4 percent.

Eighty-nine people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 595 were administered in total. As of this morning, 438,251 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 2,687 per 100,000 people. It was 2,834 on Friday.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

