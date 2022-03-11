Coronavirus wastewater level rises again

The level of coronavirus detected in Estonia's wastewater has risen over the past seven days after falling the previous week, data from the Health Board show.

The latest results show the virus is widespread in Tartu Viljandi and Ahtme in southern Estonia. There are also high readings on Rapla, Laagri and Loksa.

No big changes were recorded in Tallinn and Narva. There are no or very few people infected in Türi and Kuressaare.

Wastewater study from the second week of March 2022. Source: Health Board

