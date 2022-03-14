Medical chief: Hospitalization expected to go down a week from now

News
Urmas Sule..
Urmas Sule.. Source: ERR
News

The number of people hospitalized due to severe COVID-19 has fallen in the last few days. The figures suggest stabilization, while there is no alleviation yet in term of hospitals' workload as the Covid wave has reached the elderly, Urmas Sule, head of the Health Board's crisis headquarters, said.

"The change in the need for hospitalization takes place a week or two after the general rate of illness starts going down," Sule said. "The number of cases is clearly down, with the trend becoming more visible this weekend, and we can expect hospitalization to start falling soon," Sule, who also runs Pärnu Hospital, told ERR.

The recent phase of the coronavirus wave saw more elderly people infected that resulted in a spike in hospitalizations. "We are waiting for the figures to stabilize, while it will take a little longer," Sule offered.

He said that the government's decision to lift a part of coronavirus restrictions when the 10-day average of daily hospitalizations drops below 25 is well aimed. "All measures taken to impede the spread of infectious diseases are complex. Irrespective of whether they are ordered by the government or taken by people. The important thing is to understand what is being done. Realizing the risk of infection is part of a good routine," Sule said.

Alleviation needs to happen, but the important thing is to go about it sensibly. Something needs to be done in the current situation, and the government's decision comes well-timed.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Monday that because the 10-day average of daily Covid hospitalizations has dropped below 25, the government will be lifting coronavirus restrictions, with the exception of the obligation to wear a mask, from Tuesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

E-DICTATION 15

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Market price of electricity to rise to €162.6 on Tuesday

17:16

Native Language Day: Words are constantly changing, says institute director

17:01

Medical chief: Hospitalization expected to go down a week from now

16:44

Foreign Ministry: 46 Estonian citizens currently still in Ukraine

16:17

Vikerraadio e-dictation gets around 9,000 entries

15:45

Half of €340 million for national defense already covered with contracts

15:10

Gallery: New Danish unit replaces French troops in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

14:46

Gas station chains reduce gas prices by 5 cents per liter

14:20

Estonia has sent Ukraine 2,000 tons of aid

13:48

Central bank economist: Estonia likely to see economic recession this year

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12:05

Government to lift coronavirus restrictions from Tuesday

11.03

Tallinn Zoo launches fundraising for Ukrainian zoos

12.03

Tallinn residents can drop off bulk waste through whole of next week

12:11

PPA: 20,000 refugees have arrived in Estonia so far

13.03

Tartu-Valga rail connection reopens on Sunday

11:13

Military planes to conduct low-level flights in parts of Estonia this week

09:01

Police chief: I'm not ruling out use of gyms for refugee accommodation

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: