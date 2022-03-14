Medical chief: Hospitalization expected to go down a week from now

The number of people hospitalized due to severe COVID-19 has fallen in the last few days. The figures suggest stabilization, while there is no alleviation yet in term of hospitals' workload as the Covid wave has reached the elderly, Urmas Sule, head of the Health Board's crisis headquarters, said.

"The change in the need for hospitalization takes place a week or two after the general rate of illness starts going down," Sule said. "The number of cases is clearly down, with the trend becoming more visible this weekend, and we can expect hospitalization to start falling soon," Sule, who also runs Pärnu Hospital, told ERR.

The recent phase of the coronavirus wave saw more elderly people infected that resulted in a spike in hospitalizations. "We are waiting for the figures to stabilize, while it will take a little longer," Sule offered.

He said that the government's decision to lift a part of coronavirus restrictions when the 10-day average of daily hospitalizations drops below 25 is well aimed. "All measures taken to impede the spread of infectious diseases are complex. Irrespective of whether they are ordered by the government or taken by people. The important thing is to understand what is being done. Realizing the risk of infection is part of a good routine," Sule said.

Alleviation needs to happen, but the important thing is to go about it sensibly. Something needs to be done in the current situation, and the government's decision comes well-timed.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Monday that because the 10-day average of daily Covid hospitalizations has dropped below 25, the government will be lifting coronavirus restrictions, with the exception of the obligation to wear a mask, from Tuesday.

