Coronavirus update: 258 patients, 925 new cases, 6 deaths

On Monday morning, there were 631 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 258 had severe cases. There were 925 new cases and six deaths.

Of those with severe cases, 166 patients — 64.3 percent — have not been vaccinated. Fifty-three new cases were opened, 25 with serious coronavirus cases.

Six people died during the last day aged between 43-94. So far, 2359 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 2,530 tests were analyzed and 925 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 36.6 percent.

Eight people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 144 were administered in total. As of this morning, 437,790 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 2,834 per 100,000 people. It was 3,308.04 on Friday.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

