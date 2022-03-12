Coronavirus update: 243 patients, 1,891 new cases, 9 deaths

243 people are hospitalized with severe Covid symptoms as of the morning of Saturday, March 12 2022, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Nine people who had contracted the virus passed away in the past 24 hours, while 1,891 new coronavirus cases were found in Estonia over the same period.

588 people in total are hospitalized with Covid, 243 of them as noted with serious symptoms.

Of the 243, 157 (64.4 percent) are unvaccinated, and the remaining 86 are fully vaccinated.

22 patients are in intensive care, 12 of them on ventilators, the board says.

On average over the past 7 days, 1.8 vaccinated people per 100,000 of the vaccinated populace were hospitalized due to Covid, compared with 5.8 unvaccinated people per 100,000 of the unvaccinated population.

83 new Covid case files were opened in the past 24 hours, 33 of which related to symptomatic Covid.

On average, 28 people with symptomatic Covid have been admitted to hospital per day, over the past 10 days.

The incidence of Covid per 100,000 residents of Estonia is 3,148 over the past 14 days.

Nine people who had contracted the coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, the Health Board says: seven women, aged 56, 74, 80, 83, 85, 87 and 90, and two men, aged 88 and 89.

Since the pandemic began, 2,346 people in Estonia who had contracted Covid have died.

The board analyzed 4,889 primary Covid test results over the past 24 hours, 1,891 of which returned positive.

Over the past 7 days, 152 vaccinated people per 100,000 of the vaccinated populace contracted Covid, compared with 179 unvaccinated people per 100,000 of the unvaccinated population, the board says.

974 Covid vaccinations were administered in the past 24 hours, 90 of which were first-time doses, the board says.

As of Saturday morning, 437,329 pepole in Estonia have rceived an additional or booster dose.

The coverage of the entire Estonian population with two vaccine doses is now 63.2 percent.

