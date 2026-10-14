New Language Board chief to focus more on prevention than on fining businesses

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) has appointed Martin Eessalu as director general of the Language Board.

Eesalu was proposed by the Government Office's senior appointments committee and replaces Ilmar Tomusk, who recently stepped down.

Eessalu's five-year term begins on January 1, 2027. The board needs to focus more on prevention and support, and less on fines, which the board can issue for instance in the case of customer-facing businesses failing to meet language requirements.

Eessalu also noted strengthening the board's capacity is the task for the coming years, and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will also be in focus.

"Alongside supervision, there is an increasing need to focus on prevention and support. The state's aim is not to issue fines, but to promote the use of Estonian and increase its vitality," he said.

"Second, I consider the use of language technology and artificial intelligence very important. A third significant direction is a greater contribution to Estonian language reputation activities and communication. Finally, it is important to take a fresh look at what institutional form can fulfill the expectations set. The team is small and the task is large, and there is also great potential for more substantive cooperation with other agencies, above all the Institute of the Estonian Language," Eessalu went on.

Since 2023 Eessalu has worked as director of R&D at the Institute of the Estonian Language (EKI). Prior to that he spent nine years at the Ministry of Education and Research in various language and research roles, most recently as head of the research infrastructure field, and served as acting director of the Estonian Literary Museum (Eesti kirjandusmuuseum) 2020-2021.

Eessalu takes over from Ilmar Tomusk, who had led the Language Board and its predecessor, the Language Inspectorate, for over 30 years. Tomusk did not apply for a new term when his previous one expired.

The Language Board (Keeleamet) is a government agency under the Ministry of Education and Research. Its main task is implementing Estonian language policy and state supervision of compliance with the Language Act and other legislation governing language use.

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