SDE won't back no-confidence motion without plan for new government

The opposition Social Democrats (SDE) will not be joining a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Kristen Michal's government before a clear plan is unveiled.

Three opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Michal's administration on Wednesday, joined by nine unaffiliated MPs, citing defense procurement scandals and cost-of-living concerns.

SDE leader Lauri Läänemets said d, even with his party's support, the motion is four unaffiliated MPs signatures short to go ahead, and warned a power vacuum would be dangerous in the current security situation.

Until a clear plan for a new governing coalition is presented, SDE will not sign the motion, he added.

SDE are awaiting the motion's initiators to present a plan for how a new and functioning government would be secured.

"It's very easy to go to a no-confidence vote, but since we could manage it and the Social Democrats are ready to join, a plan is needed for what comes next. That plan has not been offered to us," Läänemets said.

Läänemets stressed that in the current security situation, a power vacuum would be dangerous for Estonia. "As we know, if a government is voted out and a new one is not put in its place, then the previously censured government continues to operate, with almost no powers. In today's security situation, it would be very bad for Estonia if we had a government crisis and chaos, and no one knew what would happen next," he said.

The SDE leader also criticized the no-confidence process for being launched without a substantive plan. He said there is no point debating a motion when it is known it will not pass and no new government is in sight.

"If it is done just for show, that is everyone's right, but we would take this seriously. The Social Democrats could seriously join this motion, because the government has failed today and no longer has the legitimacy to act," Läänemets went on.

Läänemets recalled that in Estonian politics, the formation of new governments has always begun with a plan for the future, and only afterwards has the process moved to a no-confidence vote or the collapse of a government.

Three opposition parties in the Riigikogu were due to submit a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Kristen Michal's government on Wednesday. Members of the Cebter Party, Isamaa and EKRE Riigikogu factons have joined the motion, along with nine unaffiliated MPs. A total of 33 MPs at the 101-seat Riigikogu had signed the motion as of Wednesday morning.

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