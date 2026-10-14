X!

SDE won't back no-confidence motion without plan for new government

News
Lauri Läänemets.
Lauri Läänemets. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The opposition Social Democrats (SDE) will not be joining a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Kristen Michal's government before a clear plan is unveiled.

Three opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Michal's administration on Wednesday, joined by nine unaffiliated MPs, citing defense procurement scandals and cost-of-living concerns.

SDE leader Lauri Läänemets said d, even with his party's support, the motion is four unaffiliated MPs signatures short to go ahead, and warned a power vacuum would be dangerous in the current security situation.

Until a clear plan for a new governing coalition is presented, SDE will not sign the motion, he added.

SDE are awaiting the motion's initiators to present a plan for how a new and functioning government would be secured.

"It's very easy to go to a no-confidence vote, but since we could manage it and the Social Democrats are ready to join, a plan is needed for what comes next. That plan has not been offered to us," Läänemets said.

Läänemets stressed that in the current security situation, a power vacuum would be dangerous for Estonia. "As we know, if a government is voted out and a new one is not put in its place, then the previously censured government continues to operate, with almost no powers. In today's security situation, it would be very bad for Estonia if we had a government crisis and chaos, and no one knew what would happen next," he said.

The SDE leader also criticized the no-confidence process for being launched without a substantive plan. He said there is no point debating a motion when it is known it will not pass and no new government is in sight.

"If it is done just for show, that is everyone's right, but we would take this seriously. The Social Democrats could seriously join this motion, because the government has failed today and no longer has the legitimacy to act," Läänemets went on.

Läänemets recalled that in Estonian politics, the formation of new governments has always begun with a plan for the future, and only afterwards has the process moved to a no-confidence vote or the collapse of a government.

Three opposition parties in the Riigikogu were due to submit a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Kristen Michal's government on Wednesday. Members of the Cebter Party, Isamaa and EKRE Riigikogu factons have joined the motion, along with nine unaffiliated MPs. A total of 33 MPs at the 101-seat Riigikogu had signed the motion as of Wednesday morning.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Uku Toom, Mari Peegel, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Foreign minister: No sign of Russian forces massing at NATO borders

17:03

New Language Board chief to focus more on prevention than on fining businesses

16:29

Publishers: Libraries' survival as important as national defense

16:23

NATO chief in Tallinn: Estonia a benchmark for what a member state should be Updated

15:56

Defense minister: Estonia should consider acquiring light jet fighters

15:55

Swedish prisoners in Estonia: No motivation to strive for a more law-abiding life

15:11

Ambassador: Russia aims to make winter unbearable for Ukrainians

14:35

Tallinn City Archives restore historical goods hoist

14:20

SDE won't back no-confidence motion without plan for new government

13:58

Tartu invests €5 million in new street cleaning department

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.10

Estonia's new plain language standard aims to make public writing clearer

13.10

Ukraine strikes on Yandex data centers cut traffic to Estonian sites nearly 100%

13.10

Estonia to sound nationwide sirens in emergency alert test Wednesday

10:19

Arvi Hamburg: Why is Google investing in Finland and not Estonia?

13.10

PPA: Migrants more visible in Tallinn's Nõmme, not more numerous

12:03

Estonia maintaining a gas pipeline used by Russia

16:23

NATO chief in Tallinn: Estonia a benchmark for what a member state should be Updated

13.10

Estonia's defense ministry allocates €250,000 for war movies

13.10

Galleries: Ülle Madise sworn in as president of Estonia Updated

13.10

Tallinn says no to motorcycles, e-scooters in bus lanes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo