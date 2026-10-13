Politicians see new president Madise as unifying force for Estonia

Estonian politicians say newly inaugurated President Ülle Madise can help rebuild trust and unite the country after years of crises and growing divisions.

Madise took the presidential oath of office before the Riigikogu on Monday, succeeding Alar Karis as Estonia's head of state. In his farewell speech, Karis said the president's role was to listen, seek balance and unite people.

"It is their job to be observant, to know how to listen, to unite rather than to divide, to strike a balance, to maintain diversity, to champion peace at home and abroad," Karis said. "At least, this is how I have understood my role."

In her own first speech as president, Madise said efforts over the past decade to dictate how people should live, think, feel and speak have undermined public trust.

"We have learned that lesson; nowe we must rebuild trust," she said, calling for a stronger focus on a more family- and child-friendly Estonia as well as amplifying the concerns of people across the country, including rural communities working to keep their villages alive, farms thriving and businesses growing.

Lawmakers say Madise has a chance to help unite the people.

"Today's speech also shows that she is everyone's president," said MP and Eesti 200 group chair Toomas Uibo, dismissing warnings that Madise would end up being president of "one camp or another."

"Her ability to explain complex issues in simple terms will certainly help bring society together," said MP and Reform Party group chair Õnne Pillak. "I think that unity is something we need."

Paavo Nõgene. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

MP Lauri Laats, chair of the Center Party group, said the president will have a leading role in rebuilding trust.

"I think there will be tough times ahead, but people's expectations are high," he noted.

Chief of staff: Madise has two-term potential

Paavo Nõgene, Madise's newly appointed director of the Office of the President of the Republic (VPK), said it was too early to discuss whether Madise would seek a second five-year term, but believes she has the potential to serve two.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves," Nõgene said on ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" Monday night. "First, there's the first term, and then President Madise can decide whether she wants a second. But the question was whether she has the potential — and she certainly does."

Madise's first visits abroad as president will be to Latvia on Tuesday and Finland on Wednesday. Nõgene said the hope was to visit both neighbors in one day, but the logistics weren't a good fit for the host countries.

"But it's business as usual," the VPK chief said. "The president's job is 24/7. Alar Karis finished his term, Ülle Madise took over and the work now continues."

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