Madise raises presidential chief of staff's monthly salary to €8,000

Estonian President Ülle Madise has raised the monthly salary for her chief of staff to €8,000, nearly a third more than his predecessor earned.

Madise, who was sworn in Monday, appointed civil servant and business executive Paavo Nõgene as director of the Office of the President of the Republic (VPK) for the duration of her term, setting his gross monthly salary at €8,000.

Under former President Alar Karis, the role was held by Krista Zibo, whose monthly base salary rose from €5,000 when she took up the post in September 2024 to €6,010 in January.

Madise offered Nõgene the job as her chief of staff in September, citing his experience leading a state agency, serving as secretary general of the Ministry of Culture and heading listed Estonian shipper Tallink.

After eight years at the helm, Nõgene stepped down as Tallink CEO this spring, initially planning to take a year off.

"[Nõgene's] experience should be put to work in service of the Estonian state, to make Estonia an even better place to live, work and do business," Madise said following the announcement last month.

Nõgene described serving the Estonian state as a great honor.

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