Center Party lawmaker Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart said opposition parties have already secured enough support to challenge Social Affairs Minister Karmen Joller and could submit a no-confidence motion within days.

Kovalenko-Kõlvart told ERR that the Center Party finalized the text of the motion on Friday and began collecting signatures Monday morning.

"There is a very high likelihood that we will have all the signatures together today and will be able to submit the motion," she said.

According to Kovalenko-Kõlvart, independent lawmakers Tõnis Mölder and Kersti Sarapuu have also confirmed they support the motion and would vote in favor of removing Joller.

"That means we already have 50 votes ready to support it. We also know there are people within the Reform Party who are dissatisfied with what has happened around Karmen Joller," she said.

Social Democratic Party leader Lauri Läänemets said Joller's decision not to resign shows that the Reform Party does not fully grasp the situation facing Estonia's health care system.

"When nearly all health care organizations in Estonia have publicly spoken out and expressed a lack of confidence in a minister in one way or another, that is unprecedented. It has never happened before with any minister responsible for social affairs. That means there are serious problems," Läänemets told ERR.

Läänemets said he believes the opposition could gather support from 51 lawmakers.

"Those 51 people are also present in parliament," he said.

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu said opposition parties and independent lawmakers are working to prepare a no-confidence motion with the maximum possible support, ideally 51 signatures, and submit it without delay.

According to Reinsalu, the motion could be formally submitted as early as Monday if signatures are collected quickly enough.

Läänemets said the process may take longer.

"I rather think it may not happen today because collecting signatures takes time. But it should definitely happen this week," he said.

EKRE Chair Martin Helme said his party has already added its signatures to the motion. He said the priority now is ensuring all lawmakers supporting the move are present for the vote.

Kovalenko-Kõlvart said the motion will be submitted either Monday or within the following two days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!