Navy Commander Commodore Ivo Värk on Saturday said further attacks in the Gulf of Finland cannot be ruled out and that conducting warfare in international waters is entirely legitimate for both Russia and Ukraine.

A Russian ship - the Sparta II - caught on fire after a drone strike on Saturday morning, before drifting into Finnish waters. Finnish defence forces said Ukraine was likely behind the attack. Kyiv has yet to comment. The crew was evacuated on Saturday night.

ERR: What operations are currently underway involving the Sparta II?

Ivo Värk: Salvage operations are continuing, led by the Finnish Maritime Rescue Coordination Center. Estonian, Russian Federation and Finnish vessels are at the scene. Efforts to extinguish the burning ship are still underway from a distance. The ship's crew has been evacuated onto a Russian Federation merchant vessel. Russia has one rescue vessel at the scene, and another is on its way.

Has it become clear what cargo the ship is carrying? The ship is still burning. Could the cargo also pose an explosion risk?

We do not know exactly what cargo the ship is carrying, but we do have information that there is a certain amount of flammable cargo on board.

The Russian ship Sparta II on fire in the Gulf of Finland. Source: Finnish Border Guard

Põlev Vene kaubalaev Sparta II Soome lahel. Autor/allikas: Soome piirivalve

How long is the fire expected to last? Can it be extinguished in a day or a week?

It is difficult to say or speculate about that. It depends on what is burning on the ship and how many firefighting resources are available at the scene. At the moment, all of this can only be done from a distance. There is nobody on board the ship fighting the fire.

How is cooperation between Finland, Russia and Estonia working? What does it look like at sea, and what role are the Russians playing? After all, they want to recover the ship?

The Finnish Maritime Rescue Coordination Center is coordinating operations with the Russian side. Cooperation between them is fully functioning and in place. Information is being exchanged and activities are being coordinated. We are simply participating in this operation with our rescue resources at the moment.

Is the [Estonian vessel] Kindral Kurvits at the scene, and what role is it playing in this incident?

The Kindral Kurvits is at the scene and carrying out rescue operations. At the moment, it is working alongside other rescue vessels to extinguish the burning ship from a distance.

Is this now the new reality, that further similar attacks can be expected in the Gulf of Finland?

That cannot be ruled out. Whether it is the Gulf of Finland, the Black Sea or even the Mediterranean Sea, everything outside the territorial waters of coastal states is an entirely legitimate place for both warring parties to conduct their military operations.

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