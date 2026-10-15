Photos: Ülle Madise meets Alexander Stubb in Helsinki on 2nd foreign trip

This was Madise's second official foreign trip since being sworn in at the start of the week.

She said a stronger Europe strengthens NATO, and welcomed Finland's move to halt issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens.

"Finland is Estonia's close friend and a reliable ally. Our security depends on allies we can trust, and on being worthy of their trust ourselves," Madise said. She noted there is something in the bond between Estonia and Finland that both peoples understand the same way, given their two languages are closely related.

"We know what that word means. It is a wonderful word in both Finnish and Estonian," she said.

On European security, Madise stressed that a stronger Europe strengthens NATO.

"Europe must take greater responsibility for its own defense and turn investments into means of defending people. This also helps keep the United States engaged. A strong political will and readiness to respond to hybrid threats are also needed," Madise said.

She welcomed Finland's initiative to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens entirely, and stressed the need to prevent Russian fighters from entering the Schengen area.

She agreed with Stubb that international law primarily protects small and medium-sized countries. "A rules- and obligations-based international order is ultimately beneficial to most countries and to every person," she went on.

Madise reiterated that Estonia stands firmly with Ukraine. "Ukrainians have the right to live freely in their own country, and that right is defended by the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act. We do not recognize borders changed by force. A just and lasting peace must allow people to rebuild their lives without fear of losing their homes again."

The Estonian president stressed that it is Ukraine that gets to decide its own future, and that Europe must be at the table when its security is at stake. She also reaffirmed Estonia's support for Ukraine's progress towards the EU and an open path to NATO membership.

Madise's first official foreign visit as head of state took place on Tuesday, when she met Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs in Riga.

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