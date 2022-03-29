Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak Covid vaccination center to close

The Covid vaccination center in Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) in Tallinn is to close at the end of this month.

Tallinn deputy mayor Betina Beškina (Center) said that: "The Vabaduse väljak coronavirus protection center, where, in addition to vaccinations, health professionals could be consulted for relevant advice, or a PCR or rapid test, opened last November," adding that tens of thousands of people had passed through its portals since then.

"In the first three months of this year, more than 8,490 protective injections were administered at Vabaduse väljak, as well as over 2,780 rapid tests, and 26,940 PCR tests," Beškina went on.

The figure for vaccinations across Tallinn in 2022 so far stands at 22,050, the city government added, while for the whole of 2021 the figure was 207,560.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!