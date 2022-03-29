March 29 coronavirus update: 160 patients, 1,451 new cases, 4 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 160 people in Estonia are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said. Over the past 24 hours, 1,451 new COVID cases were diagnosed and four people who had contracted the virus died.

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 333 patients infected with the COVID-19 virus are hospitalized across Estonia, 160 of whom are hospitalized due to severe COVID infections.

Of these, 95 patients, or 59.4 percent, are unvaccinated and 65, or 40.6 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Over the past seven days, an average of 0.8 vaccinated people per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents and an average of 2.9 unvaccinated people per 100,000 unvaccinated residents per day have been hospitalized.

Over the past 24 hours, 37 new cases were opened in hospitals, 14 of which were related to hospitalization due to symptomatic COVID-19. Over the past ten days, an average of 19.1 additional symptomatic COVID-19 patients per day have been hospitalized.

Four people who had contracted the virus died over the past 24 hours, two of whom were unvaccinated: two men, aged 67 and 94, and two women, aged 82 and 92.

A total of 4,558 test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, 1,451 of which were confirmed positive. Over the past seven days, an average of 83 vaccinated people per 100,000 vaccinated residents and 93 unvaccinated people per 100,000 unvaccinated residents have been infected with the COVID virus.

In the past 24 hours, 455 doses of COVID vaccine were administered, 59 of which were initial doses. As of Tuesday morning, 443,596 people have received a third or booster dose against COVID.

Estonia's total vaccination rate currently stands at 63.4 percent.

