March 29 coronavirus update: 160 patients, 1,451 new cases, 4 deaths

News
Sanitizer and disposable masks.
Sanitizer and disposable masks. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 160 people in Estonia are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said. Over the past 24 hours, 1,451 new COVID cases were diagnosed and four people who had contracted the virus died.

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 333 patients infected with the COVID-19 virus are hospitalized across Estonia, 160 of whom are hospitalized due to severe COVID infections.

Of these, 95 patients, or 59.4 percent, are unvaccinated and 65, or 40.6 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Over the past seven days, an average of 0.8 vaccinated people per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents and an average of 2.9 unvaccinated people per 100,000 unvaccinated residents per day have been hospitalized.

Over the past 24 hours, 37 new cases were opened in hospitals, 14 of which were related to hospitalization due to symptomatic COVID-19. Over the past ten days, an average of 19.1 additional symptomatic COVID-19 patients per day have been hospitalized.

Four people who had contracted the virus died over the past 24 hours, two of whom were unvaccinated: two men, aged 67 and 94, and two women, aged 82 and 92.

A total of 4,558 test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, 1,451 of which were confirmed positive. Over the past seven days, an average of 83 vaccinated people per 100,000 vaccinated residents and 93 unvaccinated people per 100,000 unvaccinated residents have been infected with the COVID virus.

In the past 24 hours, 455 doses of COVID vaccine were administered, 59 of which were initial doses. As of Tuesday morning, 443,596 people have received a third or booster dose against COVID.

Estonia's total vaccination rate currently stands at 63.4 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

14:23

Riho Terras: The Defense Forces needs to be given as much money as it takes

14:04

Gala concert to mark 180th anniversary of Liszt performing in Tartu

13:57

Expert: Ukraine should be given offensive weapons

13:25

Feature: A friend is better than a phrasebook

13:04

March 29 coronavirus update: 160 patients, 1,451 new cases, 4 deaths

12:51

Second state refugee reception center opened in Tartu on Monday

12:18

Organizer abandons May 9 'Immortal Regiment' event in Tallinn

12:18

UK daily: NATO flank urgently needs strengthening, says Estonian president

11:49

Rahva Raamat's Viru Center store named 2022 Bookstore of the Year in London

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.03

Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

28.03

Feature: Talking to a Russian millennial in Tallinn on the war in Ukraine

10:32

Kirkorov Tallinn concert in limbo Updated

09:11

NATO Baltic jets responded to Russian military flights 10 times last week

28.03

Health minister to propose abolishing mask obligation

28.03

Riigikogu committee to turn to police over Repinski case Updated

28.03

Real estate expert: Rental prices surge due to Ukrainian refugee demand

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: